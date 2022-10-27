CAIRO: President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt has emphasised that the Egyptian-Emirati ties have not changed over many decades, but they have become more firmly established in light of the understanding, fraternity and consensus between the two countries.

He also noted that the relations between the two countries have always been distinguished as they are not only based on feelings of love, brotherhood and true friendship, but also on a realistic, in-depth and understanding of the regional and global developments, and on integration and development of cooperation and joint interests, which give them strength and sustainability over time.

The Egyptian President made the remarks while opening celebrations of the 50th anniversary of Egypt-UAE relation that were held in Cairo under the title "Egypt and UAE Are One Heart" on Wednesday.

The event is being held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi.

The opening ceremony was attended by a number of ministers and key officials, several investors, businesspersons, intellectuals and media professionals from both sides.

El-Sisi added, “The relations between the two countries, through different leaders and governments, remain a role model for the distinguished ties between the brotherly Arab countries,”.

"The peoples of Egypt and the UAE are always one heart," added the Egyptian President.

He noted, "Understanding and consistent visions with the leaders of the UAE is a source of pride in Egypt, starting with the great Founder of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his famous historic declaration during 6th October War: “Arab oil is not dearer than Arab blood", and the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, The Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, as well as my brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, he noted.

He concluded that ‘'economic and investment cooperation in all fields in general are at the highest level between the two countries and future horizons for comprehensive cooperation are promising and progressing for the sake of the two peoples and the Arab world at large, the president pointed out."