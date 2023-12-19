Egypt and the UAE have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate in the field of establishing data centers, according to a cabinet statement.

The MoU was inked by the Egyptian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Emirati Ministry of Investment.

The MoU covers investment cooperation in developing data centers projects in Egypt with a capacity of 100 megawatts (MWs) for the first phase and a future targeted capacity of up to 1,000 MWs.

Moreover, both sides will exchange information related to these projects and collaborate to set the joint work plan and mechanisms needed to follow up on the execution of this MoU.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).