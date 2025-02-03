Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with the Emirati Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Al Jaber and Minister of Investment Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi to assess the progress of joint projects between Egypt and the UAE, as per a statement by the Egyptian cabinet.

The two parties have discussed a number of the currently carried out projects, mainly in the industrial sector, topped by those being established in Ras El-Hekma.

Madbouly noted that the progress achieved so far reflects tangible advancements in various sectors.

Discussions also covered cooperation in oil, gas, data centers, and airport management, as well as renewable energy projects in Benban and other strategic initiatives aligned with Egypt’s development priorities.

