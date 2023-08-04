Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir and Türkiye’s Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir have discussed opportunities to enhance industrial cooperation between the two countries in the near future, according to a statement by Ministry of Trade.

During their meeting in Ankara, both sides proposed signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost joint industrial cooperation, agricultural manufacturing, and exchange of technical expertise.

The two parties also mulled over the possibility of establishing a Turkish industrial zone in Egypt, as well as collaboration in the localization of automotive industry and its feed industries.

Moreover, they probed drawing up a potential joint plan for cooperation in the fields of furniture, carpets, and chemicals industries until June 2024, as well as setting a manufacture mechanism in Egypt to export overseas.

Kacir affirmed his country’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with Egypt in various fields, pointing out that the Egyptian delegation to Ankara paves the way for a new economic phase between the two countries.

For his part, Samir stressed the importance of this cooperation as Türkiye has 354 industrial zones and the industrial sector contributes 27% to its economy at a value of $240 billion.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).