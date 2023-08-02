Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir and his Turkish counterpart Omer Bolat agreed to increase trade exchange between both countries to hit $15 billion within the next five years, up from $10 billion currently, the Egyptian ministry stated on August 1st.

Both ministers also agreed to hold a joint committee meeting in the near future to expand the coverage of the existing free trade agreement between Egypt and Turkiye.

In addition, Egypt and Turkiye will jointly provide the necessary facilities for investors to bolster mutual investments.

Samir and Bolat will discuss soon the possibility of using local currencies in bilateral trade, according to the statement.

This came during a three-day visit by Samir to Turkiye.

