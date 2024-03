The Egyptian government intends to review petroleum subsidies for the upcoming fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025 budget, after hiking prices of all categories of gasoline and diesel, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maat told Asharq Business.

Egypt’s Fuel Automatic Pricing Committee set new fuel prices, applicable as of March 22nd.

