The Egyptian Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade will extend its decision to disburse an additional kilogram of sugar on ration cards used by up to three individuals until next January, as per a statement on December 27th.

It will also offer an additional two kilograms of sugar on ration cards used by four individuals or more.

Supply Minister Ali El-Moselhy said before that sugar production companies affiliated with the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade have increased the amount of sugar offered to private distribution firms and outlets to be sold at EGP 27 per kilo.

