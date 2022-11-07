The Ministry of Planning and Economic Development is set to launch the “Decent Life for Climate Resilient Africa” initiative on November 12th, during the events of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, according to an official statement on November 6th.

During COP27, the Minister of Planning Hala El-Said will be engaged in a host of events, including the initiative for friends of greening of national budgets in African and developing countries.

El-Said will also participate in the BEBA Business Forum: The Road to Green Economy during Finance Day on November 9th.

She will also meet with Vice President and Treasurer at World Bank Group Jorge Familiar.

It is worth noting that COP27 started on November 6th with diverse attendance, including member states of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The event will end on November 18th.

