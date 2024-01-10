Arab Finance: Egypt will import 154,500 cattle to meet the demands during the holy month of Ramadan, Eid El-Fitr, and Eid Al-Adha, the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation announced in a statement.

The imports include 34,500 calves for immediate slaughter from some African countries and 120,000 calves for fattening from multiple origins.

The move comes within the state's plan to increase its strategic meat stock.

