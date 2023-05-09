The Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade, embodied in the Internal Trade Development Authority (ITDA), has signed a cooperation protocol with the Ministry of Military Production to establish the first internal trade information center in Egypt, according to a statement on May 8th.

The agreement aims to scale up the internal trade system’s infrastructure and develop technical staff’s skills to participate in upgrading internal trade systems.

It also seeks to boost efficiency of the commercial registry management and the services provided to members of the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce (FEDCOC) and Federation of Egyptian Industries (FEI).

