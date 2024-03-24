The Egyptian government, embodied in the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), will bear the increase in the cost of producing subsidized bread loaves at bakeries using diesel and natural gas in the baking process, as per a statement.

This decision was a result of the Fuel Automatic Pricing Committee raising fuel prices recently.

Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali Moselhy confirmed that the citizen gets subsidized bread through the ration card at a price of only EGP 0.05.

