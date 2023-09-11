Egypt is planning to raise about $4 to $5 billion in proceeds from selling state-run assets under its initial public offering (IPO) program until June 2024, Asharq Business reported on September 10th, citing Minister of Planning an Economic Development Hala Elsaid.

Elsaid added that the Egyptian government has successfully raised half of the targeted amount, equivalent to $2.5 billion, to date.

In July, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced that Egypt signed contracts worth a total of $1.9 billion with the private sector to sell state-owned assets under its IPO program.

In July, Madbouly unveiled that Egypt was preparing around 50 state-owned firms to be offered for sale in collaboration with World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC).

