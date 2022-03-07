Egypt’s Ministry of Finance is targeting achieving a growth rate of 6.7% in fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, Al Mal News reported, citing finance minister Mohamed Maait.

The minister added that country has been successful in cutting the budget deficit by 50% as compared to FY 2020/2021.

The government is aiming at extending the debt maturity around five years by the end of June 2022, Maait said.

He also stressed the importance of Egypt’s economic reform program amid the recent obstacles faced by the global economy such as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

