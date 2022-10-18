Egypt has made great efforts to achieve the sixth objective of the sustainable development goals (SDGs) on water through the 2030 vision and the strategic plan to manage water resources until 2037, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry revealed at the opening of the 5th edition of Cairo Water Week (CWW) on October 16th.

Moreover, Shoukry added that Egypt comes in a leading position among countries facing water scarcity, deemed the driest country in the world.

He said that a roundtable discussion on water security would be held at the upcoming 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).

The minister also noted that the AWARe initiative is expected to be launched with the aim of taking action for water resilience.

It is worth noting that the CWW is taking place from October 16th to 19th under the theme of “Water at the Heart of Climate Action”.

The 5th edition of the CWW comes in line with the preparation for hosting the COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh next November and the UN Water Conference set to be held in March 2023.

