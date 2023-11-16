CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) Hossam Heiba met with Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda to discuss ways of boosting investment opportunities, according to a statement by GAFI.

On the sidelines of the African Intra-Trade Exhibition (IATF2023), Heiba also met with the CEO of Switzerland Global Enterprise Simone Wyss to mull over the activation of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to attract foreign investment into small- and medium-sized businesses.

Heiba said that Egypt remains the most important investment destination and the main gateway to Africa and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

