The Egyptian Minster of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir has met with the Swiss Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Artieda to discuss the possibility of fostering the economic cooperation between Egypt and Switzerland, as per a statement.

The meeting focused on potential collaboration in the sectors of trade, industry, and investment.

Artieda pointed out that Egypt is a key economic partner of Switzerland, especially in trade, investment, and development projects fields.

She expressed her country’s intention to launch several projects in Egypt, with a special focus on the areas of food industry, green economy, renewables, infrastructure, export credit guarantee, transport, and agriculture.

