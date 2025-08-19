Arab Finance: Speed Medical Company incurred 30.94% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net losses after tax and non-controlling interest at EGP 32.428 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, as per the financial results.

The reported net losses were compared with EGP 46.962 million in H1 2024.

Loss per share dropped to EGP 0.019 in H1 2025 from EGP 0.028 a year earlier, while the operating revenues grew to EGP 22.516 million from EGP 22.298 million.

As for the standalone financials, the net losses after tax retreated to EGP 27.200 million in the first six months of 2025 from EGP 42.047 million.

Non-consolidated loss per share hit EGP 0.016 in H1 2025, an annual plunge from EGP 0.025.

