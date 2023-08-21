The Suez Canal Authority’s (SCA) Chairman Osama Rabie has met with the South Korean Ambassador to Cairo Kim Yong-Hyun and his accompanied delegation to probe cooperation in the green transition field, the authority stated on August 20th.

During the meeting, Yong-Hyun pointed out that South Korea’s foreign trade exceeds 70%, making the Suez Canal a major gateway to the South Korean trade.

