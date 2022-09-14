Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry received, on Monday, Teo Chee Hean, Singapore’s Senior Minister and Chairperson of the National Climate Change Committee.

Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Minister Shoukry expressed Egypt’s pride in the friendly relations it has with Singapore, praising the political, economic and cultural relations between the two countries.

Shoukry stressed Egypt’s interest in continuing to develop these relations and push them forward to broader horizons in various fields, noting in this regard his recent visit to Singapore in March, during which he also met with the Singaporean Prime Minister.

The meeting also addressed the most important issues on the International Climate Action Agenda, where the two sides discussed the ongoing preparations for the conference of the states parties to the United Nations Convention on climate change (COP27), the factors of its success, and how to coordinate priorities and provide financing and technology to developing countries to achieve the goals of international climate action.

In this context, Minister Shoukry, the president-designate of the conference, expressed Egypt’s aspiration for Singapore’s participation at the highest level.

The two sides exchanged views on the most important issues on the international arena and their impact on global economic stability, where they reviewed the visions on ways to achieve stability and security in many conflict areas.

