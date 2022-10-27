Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir expressed that Egypt is looking forward to attracting more investments from Emirati companies through a group of incentives and facilities offered in various production and services sectors, according to an official statement on October 26th.

The UAE is Egypt’s second biggest trade partner in the Arab World with investments of $7.8 billion until May 2022 in different areas including real estate, tourism, and industry, Samir added on the sidelines of the Egyptian Emirati Business Council meeting.

Samir noted that the investment climate in Egypt has undergone various institutional reforms to facilitate procedures for investors.

For his part, the UAE Minister of Economy, Abdulla Al Marri, stated that the Egyptian and Emirati governments have exerted painstaking efforts to pass legislation and laws required for the attraction of investments.

