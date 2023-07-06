Egypt is looking forward to expanding the production of certified seeds of strategic crops in partnership with the private sector, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El Sayed El Qusier announced on July 4th.

The minister also revealed that the government is seeking to create a national seed production system for strategic crops in cooperation with the private sector.

El Qusier said that the move would increase total production to secure local needs, especially under ongoing challenges related to climate change.

