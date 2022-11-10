The Egyptian Ministry of International Cooperation announced the signing of $2.24 billion worth of concessional development financing agreements in the sectors of transportation, housing, electricity, renewable energy, food security, and the environment, according to an official statement on November 8th.

Four agreements were signed for transport and infrastructure projects, including a $279 million grant for the rehabilitation and upgrading of the second line of Cairo Metro, and a $278 million financing by the French Development Agency (FDA) for the development of Alexandria’s Abu Qir rail line to transform it into an electric metro.

A $177 million grant was provided by Spain to rehabilitate 23 trains in the first line of Cairo Metro.

Also, $400 million were granted to develop the trade logistics line between Cairo and Alexandria, in collaboration with the World Bank.

Three financing agreements were signed for the sustainable management of water resources with a total value of $72 million from Germany, Switzerland and Kuwait, respectively.

Moreover, $93 million in development financing was provided by the African Development Bank (ADB) to support electricity and green economic growth in Egypt, while $1 million was granted by the FDA for strategic cooperation between Egypt and France in the development of the green hydrogen sector.

As for food security, the Egyptian government signed four development financing agreements, including a $500 million agreement with the World Bank, a $271 million agreement with ADB, a $111 million agreement with the European Union (EU), and a $47 million agreement with United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

