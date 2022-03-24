ArabFinance: Trade exchange between Egypt and Saudi Arabia witnessed a growth in 2021, recording $8.02 billion, Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea said during a meeting with the Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi in Riyadh.

The governments of both countries are keen on strengthening ties in terms of trade and investment and industrial projects, as well as reinforcing competitiveness of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through exchanging expertise, Gamea highlighted.

Moreover, the minister highlighted the importance of trade as a main booster for the mutual cooperation between the two countries amid the current global and regional economic challenges.

