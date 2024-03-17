The Egyptian government has finally released 25,000 cars for Egyptians living abroad under the tax-free car import initiative, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait stated.

The state also issued 250,000 car import approvals valid for five years, the minister noted.

The number of beneficiaries from the initiative has reached 470,000 so far, Head of the Egyptian Customs Authority (ECA) El-Shahat Ghatouri said.

On March 13th, Ghatouri revealed that Egypt collected $685 million from the second phase of the tax-free car import initiative since its launch last October.

