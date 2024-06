The Egyptian government has released goods worth $14.2 billion at ports during the period from April 1st to June 2nd, Cabinet’s Spokesman Mohamed El-Homosany told Asharq Business.

On April 12th, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait announced that the government released essential goods valued at over $8 billion at ports since March.

