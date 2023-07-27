The Egyptian government has released $131 billion worth of imported goods from ports and customs outlets in 21 months to June, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait stated on July 26th.

Maait also highlighted that some goods valued at $3.5 billion have not been granted customs clearance permits yet.

The number of registration requests in the advance cargo information (ACI) system has exceeded 1.2 million since its introduction in October 2021, he pointed out.

Moreover, the minister

added that customs release operations are conducted with priority given to basic and food commodities, medicines, petroleum products, and fuel, in a way that contributes to the security of the state's strategic stockpile of commodities for citizens in the local market.

Meanwhile, Al-Shahat Ghattouri, Head of the Egyptian Customs Authority (ECA), indicated that the country proceeds with localizing global experiences in the field of digitalization and artificial intelligence (AI) in accordance with the latest international standards.

