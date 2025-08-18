Arab Finance: Raya Holding for Financial Investments generated consolidated net profits attributable to the holding company worth EGP 892.043 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, an annual growth of 36.30% from EGP 654.433 million, the financial indicators showed.

Revenues jumped by 38.3% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 27.778 billion in H1 2025 from EGP 20.088 billion.

The company turned profitable at EGP 580.116 million in the first six months of 2025, against standalone net losses after tax valued at EGP 85.925 million in H1 2024.

Non-consolidated increased to EGP 1.245 billion at the end of June 2025 from EGP 339.576 million a year earlier.