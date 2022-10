Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced raising the minimum wage to EGP 3,000, El-Watan News reported on October 26th.

The Egyptian government will pay an exceptional bonus of EGP 300 for employees in the public sector and its affiliate companies, as well as pensions.

The decision is aimed at addressing the increase in the cost of living.

