The trade exchange between Egypt and Qatar surged 76.4% year-on-year (YoY) during the full year 2021, Al-Ahram Gate reported on September 13th, citing data released by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Trade between the two countries reached $44.8 million in 2021, up from $25.4 million in 2020.

Egypt’s exports to Qatar soared to $4.5 million in 2021 from $395,000 the year before.

Moreover, Qatari exports to Egypt increased to $40.3 million last year from $25 million a year earlier.

On September 13th, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi flew to Doha to begin an official two-day visit, which is his first to Qatar.

