Egypt Post has signed a cooperation protocol with the online lending marketplace Qardy, allowing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to access the latter’s services via post offices across the country, Al Mal News reported on June 25th.

The protocol aims to facilitate the SMEs’ access to needed financing offered by Qardy, ensuring it would assist entrepreneurs in obtaining the necessary financing in a fast and seamless way, Egypt Post’s Chairman Sherif Farouk said.

The deal comes within the framework of the country’s plans to achieve financial inclusion for all social classes as well as to offer various financing services through the post offices, he added.

On the other hand, it would contribute to widening Qardy’s customer base, Qardy’s Founder Abdelaziz Abdel Nabi noted.

