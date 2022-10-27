The Egyptian government aims to narrow down the budget deficit to 4% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2027, Minister Mohamed Maait stated during the first day of the Egyptian Economic Conference on October 25th.

In June 2022, Egypt’s budget deficit fell to 6.1% of GDP after hitting 13.8% in fiscal year (FY) 1981/1982 and 12.5% in June 2016, Maait highlighted.

Moreover, the government targets achieving a primary surplus of 2.3% in FY 2024/2025, he noted.

He also said that the government seeks to record an annual growth rate of 20% in general revenues to continue achieving a primary surplus of 2.3% of GDP until 2027.

The state also plans to increase tax revenues by 0.5% of GDP annually over the coming four years, the minister highlighted.

The minister added that Egypt plans to bring down the debt-to-GDP ratio to 72% in 2027 after it fell to 87.2% in June 2022.

Additionally, the external debt of the budget dropped to 19% in June 2022, Maait said, pointing out that the state targets extending the average term of the debt to 3.6 years in 2023 and five years in 2027.

The government is committed to diversifying sources of financing in the local, regional, and international markets to cut the cost of development, he stated.

