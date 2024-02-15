Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with Elsayed ElKosayer, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Khaled Al-Gazzar, representative of the National Service Projects Agency, and Khaled Salah, Director of the Engineering Department of the Egypt Future Agency for Sustainability, on Wednesday to discuss the fodder availability and the plan to create a strategic stock of fodder for times of crises.

The Prime Minister emphasized the efforts to use agricultural waste and residues in the feed industry and to address the shortage of feed for poultry, livestock, and fish. He stressed the importance of having a strategic stock of feed and using the existing silos as fodder warehouses, following the directives of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

The Minister of Agriculture said that the annual consumption of concentrated feed was about 24 million tonnes, and the annual demand for corn, one of the main components of feed, was 12 million tonnes, of which 7 to 8 million were available. He added that the Ministry of Supply and the Agricultural Bank of Egypt had enough storage capacities to implement the plan.

The official spokesperson for the Cabinet, Mohamed Al-Homsani, said that they reviewed the amount of corn and soybeans cultivated by the National Service Projects Agency and the Egypt Future Agency, and noted that there was a trend to increase the cultivated areas of those two crops to fill the gap and provide the required feed.

The Prime Minister concluded the meeting by highlighting the importance of having an integrated plan that includes the potential of corn and soybean crops to have strategic reserves for crises.

