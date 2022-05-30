Egypt plans to double its exports to $100 billion in the next three years and create a strategic six-month stockpile of all major commodities to face emergencies, said Mostafa Madbouly, the Prime Minister of Egypt.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), he said: "Today, we witness, through the launch of Industrial partnership for Sustainable Economic Growth, an important day for the peoples of the three countries (Egypt, UAE and Jordan), at a time of unprecedented economic challenges witnessed globally. These challenges reflect the significance of integration and coordination among our countries to secure and provide the main commodities and products our peoples need."

Industrial partnership

Madbouly was speaking after the UAE, Egypt and Jordan entered into an industrial partnership aimed at boosting sustainable growth and exploring opportunities for joint investments in priority sectors, in a move to bolster Arab economic integration.

Madbouly added that the world is today witnessing people suffering from inflation and its huge rates and high prices of various essential goods in addition commodity shortage. Several international institutions had warned of this crisis and its repercussions including outbreak of famines and crises in some countries.

This calls for urgent action worldwide to integrate and benefit from the competitive and comparative advantages of the countries to achieve integration, especially in essential commodities.

Self-sufficiency

He pointed out that integration and coordination with the UAE and Jordan will contribute to achieving an important part of self-sufficiency, while Egypt is working to maximise local exports. Despite the lack of efficient supply chains and products worldwide, Egypt has bolstered its capabilities and potential including setting up of infrastructure.

Madbouly emphasised that there is effective coordination between the UAE and Egypt at all levels, starting with coordination between the leadership of the two fraternal countries, as both are linked by distinguished brotherly relations.

He also pointed out that high-level coordination achieved within a few days has contributed to moving quickly and to carry out projects, agreements and partnerships, which usually take several months.

