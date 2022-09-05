Egypt's non-oil private sector activity continued to decline in August, albeit at a weaker rate on softening inflationary pressures, but business sentiment was downbeat about the year ahead, a survey showed on Monday.

The S&P Global Egypt Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) improved to 47.6 from July's 46.4, but remained below the 50.0 reading that indicates growth.

"August saw the key PMI metrics move in the right direction with the headline index up for the second month running, while price gauges continued to fall from their recent peaks," said David Owen, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Despite this there was solid deterioration in business conditions as demand slumped due to inflation. The drop in new business was widespread, with manufacturing, services, construction and wholesale & retail all recording a decline, the report said.

Exports orders too fell in the month, after rising in July, as global economic conditions weakened.

By contrast, jobs were added at the strongest rate since October 2019 as firms began to offset layoffs made in the first half of the year.

Firms surveyed projected a bleak outlook for the coming year as sentiment was dampened by weak market conditions, high inflation and sustained supply problems.

"Businesses showed little optimism towards future activity, as expectations slipped to the second-lowest on record. Monetary policy uncertainty, a weakening exchange rate, and the continued war in Ukraine mean there are still high levels of risk for the economy over the rest of 2022," said Owen.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

