The trade exchange between Egypt and the Netherlands grew by 15.75% to around $1.759 billion in 2021 from about $1.52 billion in 2020, Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir revealed, according to an official statement on November 18th.

Samir held a meeting with the Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Liesje Schreinemacher, exchanging visions on different topics and economic issues of mutual interest.

Samir noted that the meeting explored industrial and investment bilateral cooperation, as well as the establishment of joint projects in a group of sectors of top priority to both countries, including pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food security, new and renewable energy, water resources management, logistics services, and innovation industries.

Furthermore, the Egyptian minister commented that Egypt’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would support the national economy’s stability and resilience against the adverse impact of the current global economic crisis resulting from the Russian-Ukrainian war.

On October 27th, the Egyptian government finalized a deal with the IMF for an assistance package of $3 billion to finance the state’s budget for 6 months.

