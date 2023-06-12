CEO of Egypt’s Chemical Industries Export Council Mohamed Mageed has met with Chairperson of the Moroccan Plastics Federation (FMP) Nabil Sawaf and representatives of the company that organizes Plast Expo in Morocco, on the sidelines of the exhibition which runs from 7 to 10 June.

They discussed events related to the exhibition, as well as the positive aspects that must be worked on to enhance the success of the exhibition in the coming years. In addition, they discussed a work mechanism through which a larger number of Egyptian companies can be attracted to participate in the exhibition in its next editions. Besides, increasing its ability to hold bilateral meetings and attract more clients from different countries, whether they are visiting from neighboring countries or participating in the exhibition. Moreover, building on networking operations carried out by representatives of the export council during the exhibition period with the exhibiting companies from different participating countries.

Mageed explained that the Council’s strategy is to introduce a green and circular economy in Egyptian products exported to the Moroccan market in order to maximise Egyptian products by keeping pace with the development in plastic industry in all countries and sectors.

Chemical industries and fertilizers exports to Morocco amounted to approximately $258m in 2022, with a growth rate of 66% compared to 2021, and thus it ranks first in Egyptian non-oil exports to Morocco and represents 30% of the total Egyptian exports to Morocco, which amount to about $851m.

There are 26 Egyptian companies in the exhibition. The exhibition is under the auspices of the Moroccan Ministry of Industry and Trade and with the support of the Moroccan Agency for Investment and Export Development (AMDIE) and in partnership with CGEM and with the participation of the Egypt’s Chemical Industries Export Council affiliated to the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

