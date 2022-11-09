Cairo - Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, has launched the voluntary carbon market platform from Egypt Pavilion at the COP27 Blue Zone with participation from the private sector.

The launch ceremony was witnessed by the Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Hala El-said, the Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, and Executive Chairman of Egypt’s Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), Mohamed Farid, the Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported on Wednesday.

From her side, the environment minister said the platform will ensure more commitment from the private sector to confront climate change. Further, it will help implement the ministry's updated national contribution plan in partnership between the government and the private sector to accelerate reaching low-carbon practices.

The step comes as part of the exhibitions and activities currently taking place at COP27 which is being held in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh during 6-18 November 2022.

This year’s talks come amidst a period of global disruption and crisis with the aim of discussing ways to lessen the negative impacts of climate change and adapting to its repercussions.

