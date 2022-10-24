Egypt’s Fuel Automatic Pricing Committee decided in its quarterly review to maintain domestic fuel prices unchanged for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources on October 22nd.

The price of 80-octane fuel has been kept unchanged at EGP 8 per liter, while the price of 92-octane fuel has been maintained at EGP 9.25 per liter.

The 95-octane fuel will still cost EGP 10.75 per liter, and diesel per liter will be sold at EGP 7.25.

Meanwhile, mazut will be sold for non-electricity uses and bakeries at EGP 5,000 per ton.

This decision was driven by the current global economic situation and its impact on the oil market amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

