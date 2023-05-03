The trade exchange between Egypt and Japan amounted to $1.025 billion in 2022, Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir stated on May 2nd.

He added that the two-way trade recorded $164 million in the first quarter (Q1) of the current year.

Japan’s investments in Egypt have reached $408.2 million until June 2021 in several fields, including engineering, mineral, automotive, pharmaceutical, and renewables industries, the minister noted.

