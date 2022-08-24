The trade exchange between Egypt and Iraq grew 14.1% year-on-year (YoY) to $147.3 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, according to a report released by Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics on August 23rd.

Egyptian exports to Iraq rose 14.2% YoY to $141.8 million in Q1 2022, while Egypt’s imports from the Arab partner increased by 11.3% YoY to $5.5 million during the same period.

Main Egyptian exports to Iraq included machines, appliances, equipment, plastics, vegetables, essential oils, and tobacco.

Top Egypt’s imports from Iraq included fruits, salt, boilers, and machines.

