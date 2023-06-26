Trade exchange between Egypt and India increased 13.7% to $6bn in 2022, compared to $5.3bn in 2021, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

The value of Egyptian exports to India recorded $1.9bn in 2022, compared to $2bn in 2021, a decrease of 6.5%, while the value of Egyptian imports from India amounted to $4.1bn in 2022, compared to $3.2bn in 2021, an increase of 26.4%.

Regarding the most important commodity groups that Egypt exported to India during the year 2022, the statistics agency stated that mineral fuels, mineral oils and their distillation products came first with a value of $1.1bn, then fertilizers with a value of $242.1m, then inorganic chemical products with a value of $240.8m, then salt and sulfur with a value of $91.5m, then cotton, worth $76.8m.

As for the most important commodity groups that Egypt imported from India during the year 2022, they are meat with a value of $669.2m, iron and steel with a value of $538.8m, mineral fuels, mineral oils and their distillation products with a value of $448.2m, organic chemical products with a value of $358.4m, and boilers, machinery, equipment and machine tools with a value of $274.4m.

The value of Indian investments in Egypt amounted to $33.1m during the first half of the fiscal year 2022/2023, compared to $24.2m during the same period of the fiscal year 2021/2022, an increase of 36.8%.

The value of remittances of Egyptians working in India recorded $6m during the fiscal year 2021/2022, compared to $5.8m during the fiscal year 2020/2021, an increase of 3.6%, while the value of remittances of Indians working in Egypt amounted to $16.3m during the fiscal year 2021/2022, compared to $14.3m during the fiscal year 2020/2021, an increase of 13.8%.

