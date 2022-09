CAIRO - Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi gave orders on Wednesday to increase the exceptional bonus to state subsidy cards to 300 Egyptian pounds ($15.62) from 100, according to the state news agency (MENA).

Sisi also ordered increasing the bread subsidy program allocations by 32 billion pounds.

($1 = 19.2100 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Yasmin Hussein and Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Mark Porter)