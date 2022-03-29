Egypt - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed that Egypt is one of the UK’s most important partners in the Middle East and Africa, especially in consolidating security and stability.

On Monday, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received a phone call from Johnson in which they discussed ways to boost bilateral ties and topics of mutual interest, according to Presidential Spokesperson Bassam Rady.

Johnson hailed the close ties between Egypt and the UK, and the tangible momentum witnessed by the relations between the two countries, especially at the level of economic and trade relations

He also asserted the UK’s keenness to continue to support the ambitious measures and the pioneering experience being carried out by Egypt in an effort to advance the economy and achieve comprehensive development, especially through increased investments, transfer of expertise and technology, and the localisation of industry.

For his part, President Al-Sisi hailed the remarkable development and qualitative leap in bilateral relations between Egypt and the UK in all fields.

He also stressed Egypt’s aspiration to enhance political coordination and exchange views in light of the common challenges facing the two countries at the international and regional levels.

Furthermore, the President asserted that Cairo is looking forward to more involvement from the UK through the mechanisms of its various development institutions in Egypt’s development plans in various fields, as well as working to double the volume of British investments in Egypt and push the wheel of economic cooperation between the two sides, especially in light of the improvement in the investment and business climate along with the promising opportunities available in major national projects.

