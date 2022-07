CAIRO - Egypt and the International Monetary Fund are working to "resolve differences" in ongoing negotiations, Finance Minister Mohamed Maiit told Al-Arabiya on Wednesday.

The lender had said on Tuesday in an evaluation of a $5.2 billion stand-by arrangement agreed with Egypt in 2020 that the country needed to make "decisive progress" on fiscal and structural reform.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Nadine Awadalla)