ArabFinance: The Egyptian government’s new program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will not include any additional burdens on citizens, Egypt’s finance minister Mohamed Maait stated, according to Hapi Journal.

The program is aimed at saving the achievements of the country’s economic reform and the sustainability of positive growth rate, along with keeping the decreasing trend of deficit and debt-to-GDP ratio, Maait added.

The minister revealed that the government is in talks with the IMF for a new program that supports the stability of Egypt’s economic and financial conditions, and promotes the country’s ability to withstand consequences of the war between Russia and Ukraine which weighed on economies and aggravated inflation.

The government is closely observing the ramifications of the crisis and planning to handle it in a flexible manner that accounts for the worst-case scenario, Maait commented.

Chairman of HC Securities and Investment Hussein Choucri said that the Egyptian pound is expected to stabilize against the US dollar at the current rate, and another devaluation is not likely.

Earlier in March, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Mission Chief – Egypt Celine Allard unveiled that The Egyptian government has requested an assistance package from the IMF.

The CBE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided on a special meeting on March 21st to raise the overnight deposit rate, overnight lending rate, and the rate of the main operation by 100 basis points (bps).