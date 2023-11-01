Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla and CEO of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol signed a joint work program to speed up the implementation process of clean energy production and emissions reduction projects, the Egyptian ministry stated on October 31st.

The program includes six main areas, namely preparing models and supporting decarbonization programs, expanding the production of renewable energy and green hydrogen, supporting statistical data analysis capabilities and the sustainability of data provision in the energy sector.

It also includes improving energy efficiency, reducing carbon, and studying the effects of climate change on the energy sector.

It is worth noting that Egypt became the second country in the MENA region to join the IEA as an associate member in 2022.

