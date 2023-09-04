Egypt has signed oil hedging contracts for fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, hedging up to 35% of its total local needs of oil imported from abroad amounting to 100 million barrels, a government official told Asharq Business on September 3rd.

As per the contracts, the price per barrel ranges between $75 and $80.

The government had previously endorsed the oil price per barrel in FY 2023/2024 budget at $80.

The price of crude currently ranges between $85 and $86 per barrel at the international markets.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).