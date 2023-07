CAIRO - Egypt has contracts to sell $1.9 bln worth in stakes of state assets as part of a programme to boost the private sector and raise hard currency, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Tuesday.

Egypt, which has been facing persistent foreign currency shortages, expects to increase its annual inflow of hard currency to $70 bln per year by 2026, Madbouly told a press conference.

(Reporting by Sarah el-Safty Nayera Abdalla Writing by Aidan Lewis)