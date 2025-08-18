Arab Finance: Gogreen for Agricultural Investment registered net profits after tax valued at EGP 17 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, an annual drop of 54.03% from EGP 36.994 million, as per the financial results.

Revenues also shrank to EGP 38.920 million in H1 2025 from EGP 55.234 million in H1 2024.

Earnings per share (EPS) reached EGP 0.012 in the first six months of 2025, versus EGP 0.026 a year earlier.

