Arab Finance: El Ezz Porcelain (Gemma) turned to consolidated net losses after tax amounting to EGP 59.996 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, versus net profits worth EGP 100.291 million in H1 2024.

The sales dropped to EGP 1.297 billion in H1 2025 from EGP 1.465 billion a year earlier, the financial results showed.

Basic and diluted loss per share reached EGP 1.11 at the end of June 2025, versus an earnings per share (EPS) of EGP 1.88 in the year-ago period.

